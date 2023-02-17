Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Gap Up to $34.96

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.96, but opened at $36.44. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 147,447 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.
Further Reading
