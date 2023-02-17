Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Shares Gap Up to $34.96

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.96, but opened at $36.44. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital shares last traded at $33.62, with a volume of 147,447 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.22 and a 200-day moving average of $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 16.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 10.3% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 48,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,481,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,286,000 after buying an additional 853,936 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $379,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.