Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 3,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Harsco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HSC traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. 892,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,244. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day moving average is $6.25. Harsco has a one year low of $3.73 and a one year high of $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harsco

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HSC. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Harsco by 9,230.8% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 4,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 969.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,995 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harsco during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Harsco

Separately, CJS Securities lowered Harsco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

