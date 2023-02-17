Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.
HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.
Hasbro Stock Performance
NASDAQ HAS opened at $58.75 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Institutional Trading of Hasbro
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 126.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hasbro Company Profile
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.
