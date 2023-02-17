Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Truist Financial

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

HAS has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.36.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAS opened at $58.75 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1-year low of $54.65 and a 1-year high of $99.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Hasbro

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 6.70%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 60.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 126.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.