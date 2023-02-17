Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Price Performance

Shares of HE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.66. 6,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a 52-week low of $33.18 and a 52-week high of $44.72. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Hawaiian Electric Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is presently 63.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian Electric Industries

Several analysts have commented on HE shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $36.00 price target on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HE. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $465,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.