Head to Head Comparison: Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY) versus WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) and Konami (OTCMKTS:KNMCY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and Konami’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -37.81% -214.81% -23.81% Konami 7.25% 6.91% 4.60%

Risk and Volatility

WalkMe has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Konami has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

61.0% of WalkMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Konami shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of WalkMe shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for WalkMe and Konami, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 3 5 0 2.63 Konami 0 0 0 0 N/A

WalkMe currently has a consensus target price of $14.13, indicating a potential upside of 28.29%. Given WalkMe’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Konami.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WalkMe and Konami’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $245.01 million 3.78 -$95.81 million ($1.09) -10.28 Konami $2.42 billion 3.56 $183.01 million $1.33 47.83

Konami has higher revenue and earnings than WalkMe. WalkMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konami, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Konami beats WalkMe on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Konami

Konami Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the digital entertainment business. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Health & Fitness, Gaming & Systems, and Pachislot & Pachinko Machines. The Digital Entertainment segment manufactures and sells digital content and related products, including mobile games, arcade games, card games, and computer and video games. The Health & Fitness segment operates health and fitness clubs, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells fitness machines and health products. The Gaming & Systems segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services gaming machines and casino management systems. The Pachislot & Pachinko Machines segment researches, designs, produces, and sells pachinko slot and pachinko machines. It operates in Japan and other Asia/Oceania countries, the United States, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Konami Corporation and changed its name to Konami Holdings Corporation in October 2015. Konami Holdings Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

