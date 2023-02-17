Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Down 10.9% in January

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 774,100 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the January 15th total of 869,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 888,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The stock had a trading volume of 332,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,150. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,741.55% and a negative return on equity of 148.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helius Medical Technologies will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Helius Medical Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) by 556.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 258,194 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Helius Medical Technologies worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

