Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $64.68

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €64.68 ($69.55) and traded as high as €67.54 ($72.62). Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares last traded at €66.98 ($72.02), with a volume of 351,646 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of research reports. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €67.00 ($72.04) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Barclays set a €61.00 ($65.59) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of €65.74 and a 200-day moving average of €64.69.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

See Also

