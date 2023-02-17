Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,328 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 7.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 229,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Performance

Shares of PNI stock opened at $7.95 on Friday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.22.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

