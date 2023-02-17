Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Humana by 0.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Humana by 0.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:HUM opened at $505.69 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $408.20 and a 1 year high of $571.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $500.54 and a 200-day moving average of $506.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Humana Increases Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Humana had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $22.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,968 shares in the company, valued at $2,472,623.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.71, for a total transaction of $316,045.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,472,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,635 shares of company stock worth $11,565,286 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $580.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $645.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $594.94.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental plans such as Medicare, and State-based contracts.

