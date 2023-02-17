Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,959 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,584 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 235,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 19,866 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 168.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 50,949 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 77,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares in the last quarter.

Get Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Stock Performance

NBW stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day moving average is $11.17.

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Dividend Announcement

Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a $0.0448 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman California Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and California state personal tax.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman California Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.