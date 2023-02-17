Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.61 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 123.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 157,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $36,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,730 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $133,536,000 after buying an additional 37,522 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank increased its position in McDonald’s by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 13,894 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $250,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

McDonald’s stock opened at $265.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $267.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.23. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.