Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 17,893 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Harmony Biosciences

In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harmony Biosciences news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 77,853 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $4,766,939.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,176,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,284,484.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $1,233,474.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,792,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,487,096.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 286,130 shares of company stock valued at $17,173,738 in the last three months. 34.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Harmony Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRMY shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $48.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.12. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $62.08.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

