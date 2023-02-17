Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $501.33 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $595.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $467.98 and its 200-day moving average is $443.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.47.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. StockNews.com cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.10.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

