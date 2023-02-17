Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 146.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,933 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PXD. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,845,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.3% during the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 12,819 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 153,637 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,273,000 after buying an additional 48,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 508 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD opened at $216.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $200.09 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PXD. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $261.00 to $247.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

