Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,761 Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Revance Therapeutics worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $138,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 54.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RVNC opened at $32.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.40. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $35.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $110,754.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 7,902 shares of company stock worth $242,274 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RVNC has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Revance Therapeutics to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.64.

About Revance Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.