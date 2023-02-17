Hermez Network (HEZ) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $186.58 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 17th. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $186.58 million and $488,149.55 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $5.11 or 0.00021404 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00043643 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00028973 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001808 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00018823 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00219586 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,859.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.98149143 USD and is up 1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $430,576.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

