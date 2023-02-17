Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 5,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hess
In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,726,414.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,499 shares of company stock worth $25,907,245 in the last quarter. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hess
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HES. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hess by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hess by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 432,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,306,000 after purchasing an additional 41,109 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Hess by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,836,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Hess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,415,000. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hess Stock Down 5.7 %
Shares of HES traded down $8.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $135.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,612,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,466. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average is $132.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess has a 52-week low of $89.80 and a 52-week high of $160.52.
Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. Hess’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hess Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Hess’s payout ratio is 20.86%.
About Hess
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
