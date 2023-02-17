Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Sold by Anomaly Capital Management LP

Anomaly Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 701,796 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 184,243 shares during the period. Hess makes up approximately 4.1% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP owned 0.23% of Hess worth $76,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Hess by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Hess by 92.3% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Hess by 170.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hess in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hess by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Hess from $155.00 to $153.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hess from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hess from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of HES traded down $6.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.83. 588,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,517. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $160.52. The company has a market cap of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 19.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 109,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total transaction of $15,878,271.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,752 shares in the company, valued at $130,148,277.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 25,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.46, for a total value of $3,522,062.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,726,414.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 181,499 shares of company stock valued at $25,907,245 in the last ninety days. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.