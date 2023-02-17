HEX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.51 Million (HEX)

HEX (HEX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last week, HEX has traded up 18.1% against the dollar. One HEX token can now be bought for $0.0543 or 0.00000223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEX has a market cap of $31.07 billion and $10.51 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00430549 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000100 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,931.90 or 0.28520339 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000151 BTC.
About HEX
HEX launched on December 2nd, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,170,573,415 tokens. The official website for HEX is hex.com. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/hexcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @hexcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HEX Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
