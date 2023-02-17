HGC Investment Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB)

HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 442,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,471,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 10.0% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Dryden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $10,289,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 0.7% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 850,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 1,730.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 800,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 75.9% in the second quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 793,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 342,320 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 4,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,131. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

