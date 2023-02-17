HGI Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 262,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,856,000. Invitation Homes accounts for 3.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 131,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after buying an additional 37,595 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 681,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 59.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 318,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 118,927 shares in the last quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.1% during the second quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,005,000 after purchasing an additional 59,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 43.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 519,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,490,000 after purchasing an additional 158,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.01. 177,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,206,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

