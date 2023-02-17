HGI Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

HGI Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,104 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises 1.6% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities lowered Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of SBRA traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.89. 215,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,569,427. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.44 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.13 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is -1,500.00%.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

See Also

