HGI Capital Management LLC Makes New $12.41 Million Investment in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 88,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,411,000. Alexandria Real Estate Equities accounts for about 5.2% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 27,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,822,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 97,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,789,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.33. 40,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,778. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.74 and a 52 week high of $206.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.18.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.21 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is presently 154.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.63.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 388,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,306,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hunter Kass sold 3,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.45, for a total value of $636,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,850 shares in the company, valued at $14,710,482.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,354 shares of company stock worth $7,880,217 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Recommended Stories

