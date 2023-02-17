HGI Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 282,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 62,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Conversant Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 2,559,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,621,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 145.6% during the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after buying an additional 744,192 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brookdale Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of BKD stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.05. The company had a trading volume of 161,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,220. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $7.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.78 and a 200-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

