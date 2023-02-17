HGI Capital Management LLC Sells 44,875 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

HGI Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,875 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust accounts for 2.1% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 6.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 1,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPT. Mizuho raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.08.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

CPT stock traded down $1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,013. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $175.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.77%.

Insider Transactions at Camden Property Trust

In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $149,943.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,378 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating).

