High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Short Interest Update

High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the January 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of High Tide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of High Tide by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter worth $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in High Tide by 149.6% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 52,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted its holdings in High Tide by 100.0% in the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

HITI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 146,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 202,419. High Tide has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

