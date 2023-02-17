High Tide (OTCMKTS:HITID) Trading 5% Higher

High Tide Inc. (OTCMKTS:HITID – Get Rating) rose 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. 266,447 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 386,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.40.
High Tide Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06.
About High Tide
High Tide Inc operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.
