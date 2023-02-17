Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target Raised to $165.00 at Raymond James

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HLT. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $148.93.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $148.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.27.

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 14.31% and a negative return on equity of 155.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 13.22%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total transaction of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilton Worldwide

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,958,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 224.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 14,643 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 20.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 181,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after buying an additional 30,829 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 5.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,181,000 after purchasing an additional 17,049 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 7.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 99,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.