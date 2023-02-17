Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Update

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,260,000 shares, a growth of 5.2% from the January 15th total of 16,400,000 shares. Approximately 16.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HIMS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,891,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,007. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 0.59. Hims & Hers Health has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $10.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.38.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,904.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 50,000 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $407,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 237,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,904.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,625 shares of company stock worth $629,157. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,487,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,762,000 after buying an additional 2,236,609 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,524,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,594,000 after buying an additional 2,090,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 147.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,597,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after buying an additional 1,549,546 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 300.2% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after buying an additional 1,501,568 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 437.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,125,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after buying an additional 915,928 shares during the period. 45.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Rating)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.