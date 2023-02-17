HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
HireQuest has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.
HireQuest Price Performance
Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $301.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest
HireQuest Company Profile
HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HireQuest (HQI)
