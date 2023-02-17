HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

HireQuest, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

HireQuest has a payout ratio of 15.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect HireQuest to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.2%.

Get HireQuest alerts:

HireQuest Price Performance

Shares of HireQuest stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.33. HireQuest has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $301.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireQuest

HireQuest Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 262.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HireQuest by 38.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. 6.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

HireQuest, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It offers temporary, permanent, and direct-hire recruiting and staffing services of entry-level and clerical or admin employees, construction and light industrial workers, semi-skilled trades, healthcare personnel, and professionals and executives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.