Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Tops $2.77 on Major Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for $2.77 or 0.00011260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hooked Protocol has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hooked Protocol has a market capitalization of $138.52 million and $145.31 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Hooked Protocol

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.6426578 USD and is down -12.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $181,376,684.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

