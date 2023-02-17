Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Short Interest Up 10.3% in January

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 735,000 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the January 15th total of 666,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 214,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.4 %

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -542.71 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.75 and its 200 day moving average is $36.96. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.21 and a 1-year high of $42.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Horace Mann Educators Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Horace Mann Educators

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,828.57%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,176,617.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Horace Mann Educators news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $118,217.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $132,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,176,617.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,038 shares of company stock worth $403,778 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 13.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 7,527 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter valued at about $346,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 29.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 25.9% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 57,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,015,000 after buying an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter worth about $78,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

(Get Rating)

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.