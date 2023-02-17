Horizen Price Up 38.4% This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last week, Horizen has traded up 38.4% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $188.82 million and approximately $49.59 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for $14.11 or 0.00057185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.58 or 0.00184686 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00070011 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002306 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,378,531 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

