Howard W. Robin Sells 19,635 Shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Stock

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $58,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 960,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,474. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ:NKTR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.07. 1,221,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,656. The firm has a market cap of $577.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.99. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $11.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,537.9% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 47,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,690 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 16,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.