Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 518,544 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 97.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,049,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518,544 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.15% of Corteva worth $60,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC raised its position in Corteva by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corteva by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.7% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corteva by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 381,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles V. Magro purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.64 per share, with a total value of $2,425,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,400.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CTVA. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.01 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. The company has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

