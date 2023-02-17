Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 105,495 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 758,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,495 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of General Mills worth $58,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 1.0% during the second quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in General Mills by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GIS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $75.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.52. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $88.34. The company has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,025 shares of company stock worth $5,044,927 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

