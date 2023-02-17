HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $430.00. The stock had previously closed at $361.93, but opened at $415.68. HubSpot shares last traded at $403.86, with a volume of 476,969 shares trading hands.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.59.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 253.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Stock Up 14.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

