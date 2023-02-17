HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $385.00 to $430.00. The stock had previously closed at $361.93, but opened at $415.68. HubSpot shares last traded at $403.86, with a volume of 476,969 shares trading hands.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist Financial cut their price target on HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen cut their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Macquarie started coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on HubSpot from $475.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.59.
In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,459,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,931,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 5,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.26, for a total transaction of $1,881,409.06. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,459,416 shares in the company, valued at $519,931,544.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,809 shares of company stock worth $17,779,233 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $309.08. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
