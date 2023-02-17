Huobi BTC (HBTC) Achieves Market Cap of $945.45 Million

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $945.45 million and approximately $83,693.04 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for about $24,261.18 or 0.99670597 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00430549 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,931.90 or 0.28520339 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s genesis date was February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

