Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Up 9.2% in January

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Hurco Companies Stock Performance
Hurco Companies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. 10,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,719. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $190.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.48.
Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies
About Hurco Companies
Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hurco Companies (HURC)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- 3 Top-Performing Energy MLPs Deliver Price Gains, High Yield
Receive News & Ratings for Hurco Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hurco Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.