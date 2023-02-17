Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Up 9.2% in January

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hurco Companies Stock Performance

Hurco Companies stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. 10,271 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,719. Hurco Companies has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $35.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $190.55 million, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.48.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $63.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

About Hurco Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Hurco Companies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HURC Get Rating ) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.48% of Hurco Companies worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Hurco Cos., Inc is an international industrial technology company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of computerized machine tools. It also offers machine tool components, software options, control upgrades, and accessories and replacement parts for its products, as well as customer service and training and applications support.

