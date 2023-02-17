HUSD (HUSD) One Day Volume Tops $4,472.52

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. One HUSD token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000547 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUSD has a total market cap of $29.96 million and $4,472.52 worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUSD has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00424441 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.13 or 0.28115723 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HUSD Token Profile

HUSD’s launch date was July 20th, 2019. HUSD’s total supply is 222,593,861 tokens. HUSD’s official website is www.stcoins.com. The official message board for HUSD is medium.com/@stablecoin_husd. HUSD’s official Twitter account is @stablecoin_husd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD.The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins.”

