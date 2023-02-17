Hxro Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $54.89 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Hxro has a total market cap of $54.89 million and approximately $29,286.98 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hxro token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Hxro has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00431662 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000100 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,917.14 or 0.28594056 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. Hxro’s official message board is medium.com/@hxromedia.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

