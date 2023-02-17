ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 1,456,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,256. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of ICL Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 63,555,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $459,729,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273,053 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ICL Group by 153.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,750,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,218,000 after buying an additional 3,482,532 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ICL Group by 130.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,803,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,643,000 after buying an additional 2,720,610 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $15,849,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ICL Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

