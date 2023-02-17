ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
ICL Group Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of NYSE ICL traded down $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 1,456,599 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,067,256. ICL Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $12.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10.
About ICL Group
ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
