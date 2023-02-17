ICON Hits Market Capitalization of $225.35 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $225.35 million and $14.55 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 947,172,851 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency. The last known price of ICON is 0.23280629 USD and is down -2.02 over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.

ICON Coin Trading

