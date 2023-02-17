iExec RLC (RLC) Price Tops $2.10 on Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. One iExec RLC token can currently be purchased for $2.10 or 0.00008516 BTC on exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $169.84 million and approximately $9.06 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009450 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029148 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001790 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018880 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004052 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.47 or 0.00217146 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24,622.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 2.00892451 USD and is down -5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $14,402,960.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

