IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 23rd

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

IF Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

IF Bancorp Stock Performance

IF Bancorp stock opened at $18.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. IF Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $60.39 million, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.55.

IF Bancorp Company Profile

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 million during the quarter.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

See Also

