iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI) Short Interest Down 12.1% in January

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 504,800 shares, a decrease of 12.1% from the January 15th total of 574,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 279,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get iMedia Brands alerts:

iMedia Brands Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:IMBI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,145. iMedia Brands has a 1 year low of $0.44 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands ( NASDAQ:IMBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.20 million. iMedia Brands had a negative return on equity of 84.43% and a negative net margin of 8.16%. Equities research analysts forecast that iMedia Brands will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter worth about $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in iMedia Brands by 22.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 54.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iMedia Brands by 15.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iMedia Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iMedia Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.