Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Update

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 360,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Immunocore Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMCR traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 199,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,216. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 5.23 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.02. Immunocore has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $69.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immunocore

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Immunocore by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Immunocore by 1,003.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Immunocore during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Immunocore

A number of research firms have weighed in on IMCR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Immunocore from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Immunocore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Immunocore from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Immunocore from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.33.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Its other programs for oncology comprise IMC-C103C that is in Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers, including non-small-cell lung (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian, and synovial sarcoma cancers; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising NSCLC, small-cell lung, endometrial, ovarian, cutaneous melanoma, and breast cancers.

