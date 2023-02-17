Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Upgraded by Guggenheim to Buy

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Guggenheim currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Immunovant from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Immunovant from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Immunovant from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Immunovant to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Immunovant from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.22.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Performance

Shares of Immunovant stock opened at $17.89 on Monday. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunovant

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Immunovant news, CEO Peter Salzmann sold 4,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $67,552.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 993,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,698,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark S. Levine sold 10,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $187,987.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 245,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,547,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 79,714 shares of company stock worth $1,356,505 in the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Immunovant by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Immunovant by 205.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Immunovant in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 32.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.