Incline Global Management LLC Buys 95,354 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Incline Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 105.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,354 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services accounts for approximately 3.9% of Incline Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $14,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 24,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.4% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,841,553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $627,166,000 after purchasing an additional 747,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $318,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.49. 1,265,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,825,686. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.60. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.53 and a 52 week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 115.07% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -6.66%.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

