Incline Global Management LLC Has $20.31 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Incline Global Management LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,324 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 17,243 shares during the period. Visa comprises 5.7% of Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Incline Global Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $20,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in Visa by 14.4% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth about $213,000. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in Visa by 1.4% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $107,299,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.11.

Visa Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.58 on Friday, hitting $222.25. 1,386,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,673,377. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $418.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $234.30.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 50.28%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

